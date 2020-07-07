Westlaw News
EEOC launches pilot programs to expand pre-suit settlement efforts

Daniel Wiessner

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday said it has launched two six-month pilot programs designed to expand the use of voluntary mediation and pre-suit conciliation.

The commission, which aims to keep more cases out of court with the programs, said it launched the “Access, Categories, Time” (ACT) mediation program to expand the types of cases eligible for informal and confidential mediation. It began a similar expansion of its conciliation program on May 29.

