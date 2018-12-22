EEOC likely to lose quorum after GOP senator blocks nominee

A Republican U.S. senator’s move this week to block the nomination of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Member Chai Feldblum for a third term virtually guarantees that the agency will lose the quorum it needs to issue rules and legal guidance.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Wednesday filed an objection to the nomination of Feldblum, a Democrat and the EEOC’s first openly gay commissioner, stopping her from being confirmed to a third term through an expedited process known as unanimous consent.

