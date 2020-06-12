EEOC Monitor: Draft proposal on employee wellness programs sent to White House

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has approved a long-awaited proposal that would allow businesses to offer workers financial incentives to join wellness programs, after a judge said Obama-era guidance on the issue was too broad.

The commission on June 11 voted 2-1 to send the proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which must approve it before the EEOC can release the details to the public and seek comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MTE2gY