EEOC Monitor: Lipnic's exit after a decade could leave agency with no quorum

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member Victoria Lipnic, a Republican, will leave the agency this year after spending most of her decade-long tenure as a dissenting voice, and her exit could temporarily leave the EEOC without a quorum.

Lipnic confirmed last week that she would not seek a third term on the commission. Her current stint expires July 1, but she could continue to serve through Dec. 31 if President Donald Trump nominates a replacement and the U.S. Senate delays confirmation proceedings.

