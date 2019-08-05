EEOC moves to DQ country club's lawyer from sexual harassment case

(Reuters) -

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal judge in California to disqualify a lawyer from representing a country club in a sexual harassment lawsuit because the company had tapped him to conduct an internal investigation into the claims.

The commission in a filing in federal court in San Diego on Friday said that Bay Club Fairbanks Ranch LLC’s general counsel, Mark Koorenny, will be deposed and called to testify if there is a trial in the 2018 lawsuit alleging rampant harassment of female employees, and that would interfere with his ethical obligations in representing the club in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KrUQu1