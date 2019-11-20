EEOC proposals on wellness programs, joint employment coming soon

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is planning to release proposed rules on employee wellness programs and companies’ liability for workplace discrimination by contractors and franchisees over the next two months, according to a regulatory agenda released on Wednesday.

The EEOC in its fall regulatory agenda said that in January it will unveil a long-awaited proposal on when incentives offered to workers to participate in wellness programs violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). An Obama-era regulation supported by business groups was struck down by a federal judge in 2017.

