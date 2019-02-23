EEOC proposes rules to allow e-filing in bias cases

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday published its recent proposal to allow workers and employers to submit case documents electronically, the next step in the agency’s push to become fully digital.

The proposal, published in the Federal Register, would expand on the 2017 launch of an online “portal” that allowed workers to file discrimination complaints or ask questions by providing for, though not requiring, electronic submission of various documents.

