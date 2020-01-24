EEOC received fewer complaints in most areas, including sexual harassment, last year

The number of sexual harassment complaints filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fell slightly in fiscal year 2019 after a sharp uptick attributed to the #MeToo movement, while the agency collected a record $68 million on behalf of alleged victims of harassment, according to data released on Friday.

The EEOC said it received 7,514 charges including allegations of sexual harassment in the year ending Sept. 30, down from 7,609 the previous year. The total number of charges fell about 5% to 72,675, with the commission receiving fewer complaints of virtually every type of discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tOqBJo