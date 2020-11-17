EEOC recovered record $535 mln for bias victims in last fiscal year

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pulled in a record $535 million from employers accused of discrimination in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, while filing far fewer lawsuits than at any other time during the Trump administration, the agency said in a new report.

The EEOC’s overall recovery was up about 10% from the $486 million it brought in in fiscal year 2019, when the agency was undergoing a changing of the guard as Chair Janet Dhillon and General Counsel Sharon Fast Gustafson were confirmed by the Senate, according to a report released by the commission on Monday.

