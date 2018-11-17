Westlaw News
EEOC reports spike in worker inquiries, says backlog shrinking

Daniel Wiessner

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saw a sharp increase over the past year in the number of workers inquiring about whether they had valid discrimination claims, according to a new report.

The commission in its annual performance report released on Thursday said there was a 30-percent increase in the number of workers who approached the agency in the year ending Sept. 30, compared to the previous fiscal year.

