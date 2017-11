The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said it had made significant progress in easing a backlog of tens of thousands of cases that nearly doubled during the Obama administration.

The commission in a release said it reduced its caseload by 16 percent in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, to nearly 62,000 cases, the lowest total in a decade.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zLtmN3