EEOC says depositions in Walmart lawsuit should be held remotely during pandemic

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to order that upcoming depositions in a pregnancy bias lawsuit against Walmart Stores Inc be held over the phone so workers involved in the case do not risk being exposed to coronavirus.

The EEOC in a filing in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday said Walmart, represented by Jackson Lewis, wants the workers to travel up to 100 miles to Minneapolis, where a public health emergency was declared last week amid a rash of coronavirus cases, for depositions starting on Saturday.

