EEOC says retaliation claims made up a record share of charges in 2020

The percentage of complaints workers filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that included retaliation claims hit a record high in fiscal year 2020, as the total number of complaints continued to decrease amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said on Friday.

About 56% of the 67,448 charges received by the commission during the year that ended Sept. 30 included retaliation claims, setting a record and continuing a steady upward trend that has persisted for more than two decades, according to data released by the EEOC. That is up from 53.8% in fiscal year 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37S5y9E