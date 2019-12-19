EEOC scraps 1997 policy that disfavored arbitration of bias claims

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has rescinded a 22-year-old policy that disfavored the use of mandatory arbitration in cases of alleged workplace discrimination, saying it clashed with more recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent that has upheld arbitration agreements.

The EEOC withdrew the 1997 policy statement in a 2-1 vote on Monday, saying Supreme Court decisions have made clear that workers who sign arbitration agreements still may file complaints with the commission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z3ezah