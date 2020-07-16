EEOC signs off on independent review of pay data collected under Obama-era rule

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said an independent federal panel recently launched a review of detailed pay data employers were required to submit under an Obama-era rule, which the Trump administration said was overly burdensome to businesses.

The EEOC said it had voted unanimously to fund a study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Committee on National Statistics (CNSTAT) that will help the commission decide whether to continue collecting pay data broken down by sex and race in the future.

