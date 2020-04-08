EEOC stops issuing right-to-sue letters amid pandemic

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has recently stopped sending notices to workers allowing them to file discrimination lawsuits during the coronavirus pandemic, and advocacy groups say the agency should now also formally suspend filing deadlines.

The commission suspended the issuance of “right-to-sue letters” on March 21, spokeswoman Christine Nazer said on Wednesday, giving workers more time to sue. Workers have 90 days to file lawsuits against their employers once they receive the notices from the EEOC.

