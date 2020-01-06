EEOC urges Supreme Court to turn down case over investigation powers

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decline review of a ruling that said the agency has the power to continue investigating a discrimination complaint even after the worker who filed it sues their employer.

The EEOC in a brief filed on Friday cited Supreme Court rulings that said the agency is “the master of its own case,” and its authority is not affected by the conduct of a charging party.

