EEOC will cease collection of pay data under Obama-era rule

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said it would stop collecting pay data broken down by sex and race from larger employers that was required under an Obama-era rule designed to address discriminatory wage gaps.

In a notice published in the Federal Register, the commission said it would not seek to renew the 2016 rule, which the Trump administration had attempted to block from taking effect before it was revived by a federal judge earlier this year in a lawsuit by the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC). Employers face a Sept. 30 deadline to submit the data for the past two years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kGOcqR