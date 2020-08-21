Farms pay $325k to settle long-running EEOC suit over treatment of Thai workers

Two Washington orchards will pay $325,000 to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that more than 100 Thai workers supplied by a staffing firm were underpaid, harassed and forced to live in cramped, unsanitary apartments.

The EEOC and lawyers from Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore who represent Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards filed a joint settlement agreement in Washington federal court on Thursday. The farms denied wrongdoing.

