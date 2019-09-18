Food distributor pays $2 mln to settle EEOC race bias row

A major food distributor will pay $2 million to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity lawsuit accusing it of routinely refusing to hire non-Hispanic job applicants for unskilled production and warehouse jobs.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Ishii in Fresno, California approved the settlement between the EEOC and Marquez Brothers International Inc on Tuesday, ending a lawsuit filed in 2017. The company denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lWvETK