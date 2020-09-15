Former EEOC lawyer wins revival of hostile work environment, disability bias claims

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived the bulk of a former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission staff attorney’s lawsuit claiming she was subjected to a hostile work environment after complaining about race and sex bias in the hiring of administrative law judges.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a federal judge who tossed out Cassandra Menoken’s case was wrong to find that because she was on voluntary leave in 2013 when “anomalies” arose with her pay and benefits, she could not show the existence of a hostile work environment.

