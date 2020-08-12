George Washington Univ. says EEOC must destroy emails provided by staffer

George Washington University has moved to force the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to destroy internal emails it received from a former employee who filed an equal pay complaint against the school, saying they are protected by attorney-client privilege.

GWU’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in a filing in Washington D.C. federal court on Wednesday said they first alerted the EEOC that emails between the school’s associate general counsel and an assistant to its athletic director were privileged in May, but agency lawyers reviewed them anyway.

