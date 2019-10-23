IN BRIEF: Beverage distributor pays $950k over claims that it segregated sales workers

An Illinois beverage distributor will pay $950,000 to settle claims that it assigned clients and territories to sales workers based on their race and national origin, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Wednesday.

The EEOC said it had found reasonable cause to believe that Breakthru Beverage Illinois LLC (BBI) violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by effectively segregating its workforce. BBI, a subsidiary of New York-based Breakthru Beverage Group, denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PeA6Kk