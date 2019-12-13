IN BRIEF: Credit union pays $450k to settle EEOC claims over biased promotion

A California credit union has agreed to pay $450,000 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging that it unlawfully passed over three senior female employees for its chief executive position in favor of a younger, inexperienced male applicant.

Tucoemas Federal Credit Union, represented by Schimley Althouse, also agreed to review its anti-discrimination policies and create a tracking system for its recruitment, hiring and promotions in the settlement in federal court in Fresno, California. U.S. District Judge Anthony Ishii approved the deal on Thursday.

