IN BRIEF: EEOC asks judge to find that pay data collection is complete

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to find that its duties to collect pay data broken down by sex and race under an Obama-era rule are complete, after about three-quarters of employers submitted the information.

The commission in a court filing said that about 76% of employers with 100 or more employees had filed the reports, which were due Sept. 30, as of Tuesday, and that was in line with the compliance rate from previous years. The EEOC said it would allow companies to submit the data through mid-November, at an additional cost to the agency of $1.5 million.

