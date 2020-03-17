Westlaw News
March 17, 2020 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: EEOC halts in-person interviews, stops short of closing offices

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday said its field offices have temporarily stopped conducting in-person intake interviews, the first step in filing a discrimination complaint, due to the spread of coronavirus.

The EEOC said it will continue conducting intake interviews over the phone, including for workers who had a previously scheduled in-person interview, and will not accept walk-ins at its offices.

