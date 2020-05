The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said that in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it will delay its annual collection of employment data until 2021.

The commission in a notice published in the Federal Register said the pandemic has presented a host of challenges for employers, and postponing the deadlines to submit data to the agency would provide some relief.

