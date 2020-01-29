Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: EEOC's Lipnic will not seek third term

Daniel Wiessner

Victoria Lipnic, a Republican member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who was its acting chair for the first two years of the Trump administration, will not seek a third term when her current one ends in July, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Lipnic in an emailed statement on Wednesday said her 10 years at the EEOC “is a nice, round number,” but that she expected to continue to work on employment discrimination issues moving forward.

