IN BRIEF: Energy company pays $350k to worker who quit over 'do not call' list

A California-based home energy provider will pay $350,000 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming a telemarketing supervisor of Afghan descent was forced to quit after her managers told her not to call Indian and Middle Eastern homeowners.

The EEOC announced the settlement with Fidelity Home Energy Inc on Wednesday, one day after it was approved by a federal judge in Oakland. Fidelity, which sells solar services and energy-efficient windows and roofing and is now called NorCal Home Systems Inc, denied any wrongdoing.

