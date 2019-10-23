Westlaw News
October 23, 2019 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Group says EEOC must maximize pay data collection

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A women’s advocacy group has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to find that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s duties to collect pay data broken down by sex and race that is required by an Obama-rule are incomplete, and order the agency to “maximize” its efforts.

The National Women’s Law Center in a filing on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to monitor the EEOC’s data collection until 98% of employers comply with the rule, which the judge revived in March in a lawsuit brought by the group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BGJTR2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below