IN BRIEF: Group says EEOC must maximize pay data collection

A women’s advocacy group has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to find that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s duties to collect pay data broken down by sex and race that is required by an Obama-rule are incomplete, and order the agency to “maximize” its efforts.

The National Women’s Law Center in a filing on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to monitor the EEOC’s data collection until 98% of employers comply with the rule, which the judge revived in March in a lawsuit brought by the group.

