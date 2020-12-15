IN BRIEF: House labor cmte. chair says EEOC could limit general counsel's litigation powers

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and Labor on Tuesday expressed concerns about what he said is the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s “planned vote” to strip the agency’s general counsel of its litigation authority.

Rep. Robert Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, in a letter to EEOC Chairwoman Janet Dhillon said a purported proposal that would require the five-member commission to vote before the general counsel files any lawsuit against an employer would lead to delays in winning relief for victims of workplace discrimination.

