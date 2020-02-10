IN BRIEF: Judge says EEOC data collection under Obama-era rule is complete

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Monday ruled that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has met its obligations to collect pay data broken down by sex and race that was required by an Obama-era rule.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who last April ordered the EEOC to set a Sept. 30 deadline for employers to submit the data, said the agency’s job was complete after it reported a compliance rate of nearly 90% on Friday. The ruling came as the Trump administration is appealing the judge’s decision that revived the rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bBM5dE