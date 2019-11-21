Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Marketing company pays $2.65 mln over EEOC's employee seating claims

Daniel Wiessner

A sales and marketing company will pay $2.65 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that it engaged in disability discrimination by not allowing “food demonstrators” with medical conditions to sit for long periods of time.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois on Wednesday approved the settlement, which ends the EEOC’s 2018 lawsuit challenging Crossmark Inc’s policy of not allowing workers who hand out food samples in retail stores to sit for more than 10 minutes every two hours.

