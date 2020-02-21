Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Nursing home operator pays $2 mln to end EEOC case over '100% healed' policy

Daniel Wiessner

A West Coast nursing home operator will pay $2 million in the latest settlement of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit challenging employers’ policies that require workers who take medical leave to be “100% healed” before returning.

Washington-based Prestige Care Inc, represented by Lane Powell, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Fresno, California on Thursday also agreed to revise its medical-leave policies and assign coordinators to handle requests for disability accommodations. Prestige denied wrongdoing.

