IN BRIEF: Nursing home operator pays $2 mln to end EEOC case over '100% healed' policy

A West Coast nursing home operator will pay $2 million in the latest settlement of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit challenging employers’ policies that require workers who take medical leave to be “100% healed” before returning.

Washington-based Prestige Care Inc, represented by Lane Powell, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Fresno, California on Thursday also agreed to revise its medical-leave policies and assign coordinators to handle requests for disability accommodations. Prestige denied wrongdoing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bUamvw