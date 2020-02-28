Westlaw News
February 28, 2020 / 9:20 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Senators question EEOC chair about staffing cuts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A pair of Democratic U.S. senators have asked the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to explain why the agency is planning to continue to cut staffing levels despite a funding boost provided by Congress to hire more lawyers and investigators.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Patty Murray of Washington in a letter to EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon on Thursday said they were concerned that a recent 7% cut, and a proposal to further cut staffing by 10%, would prevent the commission from carrying out its mission of protecting workers from harassment and discrimination.

