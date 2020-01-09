Insurance firm pays $20.5 mln to settle EEOC's race, sex bias claims

Jackson National Life Insurance Co will pay $20.5 million to 21 black and female workers to settle claims by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the company tolerated a hostile work environment, the EEOC said on Thursday.

The EEOC in a 2016 lawsuit claimed black workers at Jackson National’s Denver and Nashville offices were called lazy and subjected to demeaning cartoons, while female employees endured sexual comments and leering from male coworkers. The Michigan-based company denied any wrongdoing in the settlement, which was approved by a federal judge in Denver on Tuesday.

