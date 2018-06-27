Judge may sanction EEOC lawyers for not disclosing workers' deaths

A federal judge in California has told the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that he is leaning toward hitting its lawyers with monetary sanctions for not disclosing that two men who filed race bias charges against a food distributor had died before the agency sued the company.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Ishii in Fresno on Tuesday, however, said he would not throw out the EEOC’s lawsuit accusing Marquez Brothers International Inc of refusing to hire non-Hispanic job applicants, because the EEOC learned of one death late in its investigation and the other after it sued. The judge said dismissing the case would also punish other job applicants who allegedly faced discrimination.

