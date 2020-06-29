Judge says EEOC's discovery requests in sex bias lawsuit too expensive

A federal magistrate judge in Washington D.C. has ordered the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to pare back its discovery requests in an equal pay lawsuit against George Washington University.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey on Friday said the school should not have to spend more to produce documents than it would owe if it loses the case. The production of tens of thousands of emails requested by the EEOC, Harvey found, could cost the university up to $533,000, compared with $480,000 in damages the commission was seeking on behalf of a former executive assistant to the school’s athletic director.

