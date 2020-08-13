Lone Democrat at EEOC says nixing transparency rule is 'bare-knuckled partisanship'

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lone Democrat has criticized the agency’s chair for eliminating a rule that required a public vote on some proposals, saying it threatens the commission’s reputation as “one of the few truly bipartisan institutions in D.C.”

Commissioner Charlotte Burrows in a series of tweets on Wednesday said the longstanding rule promoted discussion and cooperation among EEOC members, and she was deeply troubled by Chair Janet Dhillon’s decision to nix it.

