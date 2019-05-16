Prison healthcare provider settles EEOC's ADA claims for nearly $1 mln

A company that provides healthcare services in prisons around the country will pay $950,000 to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that it unlawfully fired workers who exhausted their medical leave.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday approved a consent decree, which put an end to a 2018 EEOC lawsuit. The agency had accused Corizon Health Inc of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to provide accommodations to workers who had used up their 30 days of paid leave or 12 weeks of unpaid leave guaranteed by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

