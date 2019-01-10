Westlaw News
SCOTUS could settle circuit split over bar to filing Title VII claims

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider a petition asking it to wade into a hard circuit split over whether workers who fail to file discrimination claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or comparable state agencies are automatically barred from suing their employers.

A Texas county has asked the high court to review a June ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived religious bias claims by a former IT worker, even though she did not initially include them in a retaliation complaint she filed with a state agency.

