June 25, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SCOTUS won't decide whether EEOC probes must end when workers sue

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to resolve a circuit split over whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may pursue its investigations of workplace bias claims after it gives workers permission to file their own lawsuits.

The court denied Union Pacific Railroad’s bid for review of a 2017 decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the agency’s authority to probe discrimination complaints is not limited by the actions of the workers who filed them, and enforced a subpoena against the Nebraska-based company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KkqrMW

