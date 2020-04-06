SCOTUS won't weigh in on scope of EEOC's investigative powers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an apparel company’s request to wade into a circuit split over whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may continue investigating a discrimination complaint, even after the worker who filed it sues their employer.

VF Jeanswear LP in October had filed a petition for review of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision from last May that upheld an EEOC subpoena seeking information on the makeup of the company’s management, which a former female employee claimed was dominated by men.

