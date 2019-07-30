Westlaw News
July 30, 2019 / 9:50 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Senate committee clears two of Trump's EEOC nominees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday voted to advance President Donald Trump’s nominees for a spot on the five-member Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the agency’s general counsel to a vote by the full Senate.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted 13-10 along party lines to approve Virginia solo practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson’s nomination as general counsel, and 23-0 to clear the nomination of Commissioner Charlotte Burrows, the EEOC’s lone Democrat, for a second term.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3300mwj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below