Senate committee clears two of Trump's EEOC nominees

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday voted to advance President Donald Trump’s nominees for a spot on the five-member Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the agency’s general counsel to a vote by the full Senate.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted 13-10 along party lines to approve Virginia solo practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson’s nomination as general counsel, and 23-0 to clear the nomination of Commissioner Charlotte Burrows, the EEOC’s lone Democrat, for a second term.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3300mwj