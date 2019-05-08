Senate confirms Trump EEOC nominee, giving agency a quorum

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted along party lines to confirm former Burlington Stores Inc general counsel Janet Dhillon to a vacancy on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, restoring the agency’s quorum.

The Senate voted 50-43 to confirm Dhillon, giving the agency a third member and allowing it to resume issuing rules and legal guidance and deciding cases brought by federal employees. President Donald Trump has not announced nominees for two other vacancies on the commission.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LtwZha