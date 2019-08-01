Senate confirms Trump's EEOC nominees

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee for the long-vacant general counsel post at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and signed off on a second term for an Obama-era appointee to the five-member commission.

The Senate approved the nominations of Virginia solo practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson as general counsel and EEOC Commissioner Charlotte Burrows by a process called unanimous consent, which does not require a formal vote.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32XSHP0