Senate confirms Trump's Republican nominees for EEOC

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s two Republican nominees for spots on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, with a separate vote scheduled for Wednesday to fill the last remaining vacancy at the agency.

The Republican-led Senate on Tuesday voted largely along party lines to confirm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher senior associate Andrea Lucas and former U.S. Department of Labor official Keith Sonderling by votes of 49-44 and 51-42, respectively.

