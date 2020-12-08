Senators call for EEOC guidance on use of data, AI in hiring

A group of Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday asked the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to explain how it plans to tackle the potentially discriminatory effects of using data and artificial intelligence in the hiring process.

In a letter to EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon, the lawmakers said the agency can play a crucial role in ensuring that technology does not introduce bias into hiring, especially as businesses reopen and the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

