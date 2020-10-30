States accuse EEOC of unlawfully ceasing to share employment data

Three states sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday claiming the agency earlier this year abruptly ended its longstanding practice of sharing employment data that companies must submit each year with state anti-bias agencies.

The Democratic attorney generals of California, Minnesota and Maryland, along with the agencies that enforce those states’ workplace discrimination laws, said in a complaint in San Francisco federal court that the policy change came without notice and has undermined their efforts to address workplace discrimination.

