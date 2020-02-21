Westlaw News
February 21, 2020 / 2:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court could weigh in on scope of EEOC's investigative powers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider an apparel company’s request to review a ruling that said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may continue investigating a discrimination complaint, even after the worker who filed it sues their employer.

The justices will take up VF Jeanswear LP’s petition for certiorari of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision from last May that upheld an EEOC subpoena seeking information on the makeup of the company’s management, which a former female employee claimed was dominated by men.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HP8rKJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below