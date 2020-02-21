Supreme Court could weigh in on scope of EEOC's investigative powers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider an apparel company’s request to review a ruling that said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may continue investigating a discrimination complaint, even after the worker who filed it sues their employer.

The justices will take up VF Jeanswear LP’s petition for certiorari of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision from last May that upheld an EEOC subpoena seeking information on the makeup of the company’s management, which a former female employee claimed was dominated by men.

